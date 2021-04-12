Prince Philip was reportedly “terribly upset” over his portrayal in Netflix hit The Crown, news reports have claimed.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died last week at the age of 99, has been portrayed by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies in the series.

Now, two Royal biographers have called for the streaming service to apologise for its “cruel” depiction.

Prince Philip news: What happened on The Crown?

According to reports, Philip took issue with one particular scene involving his late sister Princess Cecilie.

The season two episode suggested Philip’s father blamed him after she died in a plane crash in 1937.

During the episode, his father said: “You are the reason we are all here, burying my favourite child.”

It was terribly upsetting to him

However, the Queen’s biographer Sally Bedell Smith insisted the Duke had “nothing to do” with his sister’s death.

She told the Mail: “Cecilie did die in an air crash but that’s the only thing that was true. Everything else was invented in a shockingly malicious way.

“It was terribly upsetting to him. They (Netflix) should emphatically apologise and I think a disclaimer is necessary more than ever.”

Meanwhile, another expert added: “How disgraceful it was to turn Prince Philip into a caricature person – never doing any work in the series.

“The depiction was cruel and deeply unfair.”

ED! has contacted Netflix for comment.

When will the funeral take place?

The Duke of Edinburgh died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).

His funeral is due to take place on Saturday (April 17).

It will start at 3pm at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prince William shared a touching tribute to his late grandfather.

The Duke of Cambridge released a statement via Kensington Palace on behalf of himself and wife Kate Middleton.

It read: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.”

Prince Harry also arrived in London today ahead of Philip’s funeral.

