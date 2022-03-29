Prince Philip memorial service: Order of Service in full

The full Order of Service for a memorial service for Prince Philip has been revealed ahead of today’s ceremony.

The Royal Family released details of the service, which takes place at 11:30am at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

The ceremony is expected to include aspects that were planned for Philip’s funeral last year, which couldn’t go ahead due to Covid restrictions.

Members of the Royal Family will attend the service today, including the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Full Order of Service for Prince Philip memorial service

Introduction

The service will be conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

The service is sung by the Choirs of Westminster Abbey as well as Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

The organ is then played by Peter Holder, Sub-Organist.

The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry are directed by Trumpet Major Julian Sandford, and the Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force are directed by Sergeant Timothy Hynd RAF.

Before the service, Matthew Jorysz, Assistant Organist, will play three songs.

Next, the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth plays a series of songs directed by Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham RM, Principal Director of Music.

After that, the Assistant Organist will play a song followed by the Sub-Organist with one song.

Members of Prince Philip’s family will then arrive and conducted to their seats.

In addition, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, the Right Honourable Dame Eleanor Laing DBE MP, and The Lord Speaker, the Lord McFall of Alcluith, are received by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.

Guest arrivals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is then due to arrive with his wife, Carrie Johnson.

The Right Worshipful The Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Andrew Smith, and The Lady Mayoress Salma Shah will then be received.

The overseas royal attendees will then arrive and be conducted to their seats.

When will members of the Royal Family arrive?

Members of the Royal Family then arrive and are conducted to their seats.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, The Duke of Kent and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will first arrive.

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence then arrive.

They’re followed by The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Andrew will then arrive followed by his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Beatrice and Eugenie’s respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank will accompany them.

Shortly after, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be received by Dean and Chapter before being conducted to their seats.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will arrive shortly after and conducted to their seats.

All will then stand as the procession moves to places in Quire, the Sacrarium, and Poets’ Corner.

A fanfare is sounded before the Queen is received by the Dean and Chapter.

The service will then begin, with the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, reading The Bidding.

After that, Gold Award holder from the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Doyin Sonibare reads a tribute.

During the service, passages from the Bible will be read. The choir will also sing.

End of Service

Guests will also be invited to sing the hymn All creatures of our God and King.

The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean of Windsor, will then give the Address.

The choir will then sing another hymn before the Reverend Mark Birch, Minor Canon and Precentor, introduces the prayers.

This will be followed by another song before Most Reverend and the Right Honourable Justin Welby gives the Blessing.

All will then sing Britain’s National Anthem. The Procession, along with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, will then leave the Abbey.

Prince Philip’s memorial service will air on BBC One, today, from 10.30am until 12.15pm.

