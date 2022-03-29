Prince Philip memorial service: ‘Real reason’ royals didn’t wear military uniforms

The Royal family united for the Prince Philip memorial service today. However, in an unexpected twist, none wore military uniforms.

Now the real reason for this decision has reportedly been revealed – to pay even further tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Charles didn’t don his military uniform today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royals do without military uniforms at Prince Philip’s memorial service

Members of the Royal Family didn’t wear military uniforms to Prince Philip’s memorial service today.

For today’s memorial service they instead opted for suits and dresses.

According to the Telegraph, a source said that the dress code was to reflect Philip’s “understated and modest” style.

However, another reason for this decision being taken has been revealed by royal sources.

Sources said that the dress code decision was done to spare any dilemma over what Prince Andrew would wear.

The Duke of York still retains his rank of Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy.

However, he has lost the majority of his other military titles.

The Royal Family didn’t wear military uniforms at Phillip’s funeral either (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal Family avoid military uniforms again

Today wasn’t the first time that the Royal Family has done away with military uniforms.

During the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year, the royals didn’t wear military uniforms again.

Instead, they opted for morning suits, military ties, and medals.

Reports claimed that this decision was made so Andrew wouldn’t be the only one not in military uniform.

The Duke of York stepped down from official duties in 2019.

However, it was later reported that Prince Andrew had requested to wear a Naval uniform.

The Cambridge children’s appearance at the service delighted many (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else happened during Prince Philip’s memorial service?

The Duke of York was at today’s service as he arrived in the same car as his mother, the Queen.

However, this was a move that raised many eyebrows.

Some royal fans were not happy with Prince Andrew arriving at the service with his mother.

“A show of support that she [the Queen] thinks will lead to his reintegration into society.

“No chance. Public mood greatly misjudged,” one angry fan tweeted.

However, some defended him. “It’s so hard to keep the distinction between the ‘family’ and the institution.”

Elsewhere, the fact that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were attending the service delighted many.

However, fans were not happy that Prince Harry had decided not to attend the service.

“How utterly utterly shameful that #PrinceHarry is not present at the memorial service to his grandfather,” one angry fan said.

