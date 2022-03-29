Prince Philip memorial: Prince William and Kate pay tribute after service

A memorial service for Prince Philip took place today at Westminster Abbey as members of the Royal Family attended to remember the duke.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance alongside their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Following the service, which ran from 11:30am to 12:15pm on Tuesday, the Cambridges issued a touching message on Instagram.

Prince Philip memorial

They posted three photos – one of Prince Philip, a second of the family arriving at the service and a third showing members of the Royal Family inside the Abbey.

The caption read: “Joining members of The Royal Family and guests to celebrate the life of The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Cambridges attended the service today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The service showcased his dedication to family, Nation, and Commonwealth and recognised the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.”

Royal fans gushed over the service, with many paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

One commented: “It was a lovely memorial service.”

Another wrote: “Such a beautiful service. He is forever in our hearts.”

George and dad William arriving at the service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “It was so lovely to see our Duke and Duchess with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey to honour the amazing Prince Philip!”

The Queen also attended the service today as she arrived with a walking stick and alongside her son, Prince Andrew.

Reports claimed Her Majesy, 95, would be taking a different entrance to the Abbey due to mobility issues.

The monarch wore a green dress coat and hat for the service, which was a way of paying tribute to her late husband.

The Queen outfit today

According to reports, guests were asked to wear green in recognition of Philip’s work for the climate and environment.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Anne were also sporting green for today’s service.

