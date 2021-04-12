In latest Prince Philip news, Paul O’Grady has shared his hilarious memory after meeting the Duke of Edinburgh.

The For the Love of Dogs presenter previously met Philip while hosting the Duke of Edinburgh Awards at St James Palace.

And much to the Duke’s delight, Paul was dressed as his former alter-ego Lily Savage.

Prince Philip has been remembered by Paul O’Grady (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Phillip latest: What did Paul O’Grady say?

Recalling their meeting on Instagram, Paul shared: “I was asked or rather Lily Savage was asked to present the Duke of Edinburgh Awards at St James Palace some years back.

“When I was introduced to Prince Philip he took one look at Lil and said, ‘The last time we had someone like you in the palace her name was Nell Gywn.'”

Loved his witty one liners!

As well as being a prolific celebrity of the Restoration period, Eleanor Gwyn was best known as a mistress of King Charles II.

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on his cheeky remark.

One said: “Loved his witty one liners.”

A second wrote: “Such a great sense of humour.”

Paul met the Duke of Edinburgh at a past event (Credit: ITV)

In addition, a third added: “Perfect humour for a lovely gent… RIP Prince Philip.”

Furthermore, a fourth shared: “Oh that’s priceless!”

As for Paul, his alter-ego was a fixture on the comedy circuit in the late 1970s and 80s.

Prince Philip latest: Harry pays tribute to his grandfather

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prince Harry touched upon Philip’s humour in a heartfelt tribute.

It comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex landed in the UK from California.

In a statement, he said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

Prince Philip was known for his humour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He was authentically himself, with a serious sharp wit and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm.

“…and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

Furthermore, Harry added: “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa…

“Master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Meanwhile, Harry recently arrived in the UK from California.

He will self-isolate ahead of Philip’s funeral this Saturday (April 17).

