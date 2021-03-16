In latest Prince Philip news, the Duke has thanked the staff who looked after him during his four-week hospital stint.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, left King Edward VII’s Hospital on Tuesday (March 16) after being admitted on February 16.

During his stay, he received treatment for an infection before moving to St Bartholomew’s Hospital to undergo a heart procedure.

Prince Philip left hospital on Tuesday morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Prince Philip?

Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Duke.

It read: “The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle…

“…following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.”

Philip stayed in hospital for four weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added: “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

“And everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

Meanwhile, sources claim Philip is in “good spirits”.

Earlier this month, Philip underwent a heart procedure for a pre-existing condition.

Philip reportedly in “good spirits” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After that, he later moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital to rest.

At the time, the Palace said: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, he has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

“He is expected to remain in hospital for a number of days.”

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle during Philip’s hospital stint.

Philip is back at Windsor Castle with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her Majesty, 94, has also continued to conduct her royal duties throughout.

Last month, Philip received a visit from son Prince Charles which left many royal fans worried.

However, the Prince of Wales later returned to Highgrove House 100 miles away which fans deemed as a positive move.

