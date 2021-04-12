Prince Philip previously insisted he couldn’t care less how he was remembered, a royal expert has revealed.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, “peacefully” passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Earlier today (April 12), Royal expert Camilla Tominey joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning to discuss his death.

Prince Philip insisted he couldn’t care less how he’s remembered (SplashNews.com)

During the show, the group spoke about the Duke’s low key funeral plans.

Dermot said: “He hated fuss and I think that’s obviously going to come out [in the funeral].

“This is the funeral he kind of wanted.”

Sharing her thoughts, Camilla added: “Yes, because it’s so scaled down.”

Furthermore, she said: “He didn’t care and he was a reluctant celebrant.

“He famously said to Gyles Brandreth, ‘I can’t think of anything worse than living to 100.’ Then when Brandreth said, ‘How would you like to be remembered?’

Camilla Tominey appeared on This Morning to discuss the Duke (Credit: ITV)

“He said he couldn’t really care less!

“There’s something lovely that such a man of his generation, who is remarkable and has these extraordinary skills – then doesn’t want to take any credit. There’s some refreshing about that.”

He couldn’t really care less!

Meanwhile, back in 2000, the Duke revealed he “had no desire” over turning 100.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he previously shared: “I can’t imagine anything worse. Bits of me are falling off already.”

Prince Phillip was known for his no-fuss attitude (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry say about his grandfather Philip?

Earlier today, Prince Harry touched upon Philip’s humour in a heartwarming statement.

He penned: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a serious sharp wit and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm.

“…and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

Furthermore, Harry shared: “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa… Master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Meanwhile, Harry recently arrived in the UK from California.

He will self-isolate ahead of Philip’s funeral this Saturday (April 17).

