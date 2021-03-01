Prince Philip is mourning the death of a friend as he remains in hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has been in hospital since February 16 as he receives treatment for an infection.

A royal commentator and expert has now revealed that Philip suffered the loss of a royal page and friend on the day he was taken to hospital.

Prince Philip mourning the death of a friend as he remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip remains in hospital

Speaking on True Royalty TV, Robert Jobson said: “The other day when Prince Philip went into hospital, his royal page who was with him for many years died on the day the Duke went in.

“That is sad news for the Duke as well, when members of your staff that have been with you on a daily basis, and he is a lot younger than the Duke, when you hear that, it is quite difficult.

“A lot of his friends have passed away, a lot of his staff have passed away.”

Philip has been in hospital since February 16 (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, February 16, as a “precautionary measure”.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the Duke was “responding to treatment” for an infection.

On February 20, Philip’s son Prince Charles visited his father in hospital.

According to the Queen’s former press officer Dickie Arbiter, Philip requested for Charles to visit him.

Mr Arbiter told True Royalty TV’s weekly The Royal Beat programme: “I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited.”

Charles visited his father last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles visited Prince Philip in hospital ‘for important reason’

He added: “To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

“But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, ‘one day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'”

