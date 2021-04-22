Prince Philip had just one complaint about his wife Queen Elizabeth during their marriage, a friend has revealed.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, who shared a 40-year friendship with the Duke of Edinburgh, made the revelations on Lorraine this week.

Gyles said Philip would moan about his wife ‘always being on the phone’.

Philip’s one complaint about the Queen was that she was “never off the phone” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip’s ‘complaint’ about Queen Elizabeth

Gyles told Lorraine Kelly: “The only time he ever complained about the Queen and he knew his whole life was supporting the Queen.

“He never put a foot wrong, he always turned up right day, right uniform, on time, one step behind her.

“[Philip] said to me, ‘God, she’s never off the phone. Never off the phone. Who is she talking to?'”

Gyles spoke about his 40-year friendship with the Duke of Edinburgh (Credit: ITV)

The Queen and Philip had an incredible marriage for 73 years.

The Monarch previously described the Duke as her “strength and stay”.

Earlier this week, the Queen released a statement on her 95th birthday to thank people for their “good wishes”.

She also said the family are going through a “period of great sadness” following Philip’s death on April 9.

The statement read: “It has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

The Queen and Philip were married for 73 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.”

In addition, Her Majesty said: “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout this life.”

Last weekend, the Queen had to sit alone during Philip’s funeral because of COVID-19 regulations.

However, Gyles said Her Majesty would have wanted to follow the rules even though it meant her sitting by herself throughout the service.

The Queen thanked people for their “good wishes” on her birthday this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gyles say about the Queen?

He said on Lorraine: “The Queen is driven by duty and sustained by faith. So she would have wanted to obey the rules strictly because she leads from the front.

“What everybody else has suffered this year, she would be doing the same.

“But also her faith is very important to her so although she was sitting on her own, it was in her own chapel that she knows so well.

“So in the house of God, she doesn’t believe she is alone.”

