The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury will both have prominent roles at Prince Philip’s funeral.

The religious figures directly know The Queen, and have met and worked on behalf of various members of The Royal Family.

The funeral for The Duke of Edinburgh will take place on Saturday April 17 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Here we take a closer look at The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury…

Who is The Dean of Windsor?

The Dean of Windsor is the official domestic chaplain to the Queen.

His real full name is David Conner and he is 74-years-old.

He will conduct the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Dean of Windsor is an Oxford educated and served in his prestigious position since 1988.

The Dean of Windsor will preside over Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

He also serves as Registrar of the Garter.

You may recognise him from when he officiated the marriage of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel back in 2018.

In the lead up to Prince Philip’s funeral, the Dean will receive The Queen as she arrives at St George’s Chapel.

He will then preside over the minute’s silence in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

After then he will oversee the entire funeral service.

Buckingham Palace said that the Dean of Windsor shall emphasis Prince Philip’s “kindness, humour and humanity” and the “many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us” throughout the service.

Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9, 2021 (Credit: SplashNews)

What role will the Archbishop of Canterbury play?

The Archbishop of Canterbury, real name Justin Welby, 65, will deliver a blessing at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

He has confirmed that there will be no sermon or eulogy at the funeral.

Instead there will be a selection of readings and music as chosen by the late Prince Philip.

He will also lead the congregation in prayer.

The Archbishop of Canterbury with The Queen at Margaret Thatcher’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

What has the Archbishop of Canterbury said about the Royal Family?

The Archbishop has called for unity and respect for The Queen on the day of Prince Philip’s funeral.

He said: “I hope that the whole nation, if they believe in that, they pray for her, if they don’t, they sympathise and in their hearts, offer their condolences to her and the hope for her to find strength in what must be an anguished moment.”

Meanwhile earlier this month the Archbishop appeared to compare Royal Family life to that of being in prison.



While speaking to the Financial Times, he mused: “It’s life without parole, isn’t it? … If you go back to the 1930s [and] Edward VIII — he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he’d abdicated … We expect them to be superhuman.”

When is Prince Philip’s funeral?

Live coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral is being covered across various television and radio channels in the UK.

The funeral will commence after a minute’s silence at 3pm.

