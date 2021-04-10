The Queen is facing a dilemma over who will be able to attend the funeral of Prince Philip.

The much-loved monarch saddened the world when she shared the news of her “beloved” husband’s passing yesterday (April 9).

Funeral plans are already underway by the palace.

However, it won’t look like the usual royal affair due to COVID rules still being in place.

COVID laws make planning funeral for Prince Philip tough

As a result, just 30 mourners will be permitted to attend the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In a pre-pandemic world, around 800 guests would likely have attended to pay their respects.

Now, however, only close senior members of the royal family will attend, the Daily Mail has “revealed”.

Those directly in line to the throne, who include Prince Charles and Prince William, will be on the list.

Prince Philip’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, will also attend.

Prince Harry is expected to attend, as is the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The children of Prince Andrew – Beatrice and Eugenie – will also attend with their partners.

The Countess of Wessex will attend with her husband, perhaps with their children.

Two non royals to make the list?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to also make the list. As the head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Tony Radakin may also be invited.

Sarah Ferguson, Timothy Laurence and Zara and Mike Tindall are expected to attend.

It’s also thought the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent and Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael of Kent are also expected to be on the guest list.

What will the funeral look like?

Prince Philip made some requests regarding his send-off before he passed.

According to Mail Online, the royal requested to have his favourite hymn, For Those In Peril On The Sea, sung by mourners.

A reading of Ashes to Ashes will also be read before he is laid to rest.

To allow time for preparations, Philip’s funeral will likely be held next Saturday (April 17).

“During the pandemic, and in light of current government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified funeral and ceremonial arrangements for the Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty the Queen,” said the palace.

Her Majesty has also asked well wishers to refrain from laying flowers at Buckingham Palace.

Instead, due to COVID guidelines, an online book of condolences has been started in Philip’s honour.

