Sarah Ferguson reportedly won’t be attending the funeral of Prince Philip.

However, according to reports, Fergie is still supporting the Queen with daily walks at Windsor.

Royal sources claim Sarah and ex-husband Prince Andrew have both been by Her Majesty’s side since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh last Friday.

Sarah Ferguson reportedly won’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why isn’t Sarah Ferguson attending Prince Philip’s funeral?

The Duchess of York reportedly hasn’t been invited to Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel.

Only 30 guests can attend the funeral due to coronavirus regulations and it’s believed Fergie wasn’t expecting to be one of them.

A source told The Sun: “They have been going on short walks around the gardens with the Queen and her corgis.

Sarah apparently having daily walks with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Sarah’s very much in the fold now that the Duke of Edinburgh has gone.

“The Queen has always had a soft spot for Sarah and regards her as an excellent mother.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Duchess for comment.

Meanwhile, Sarah famously fell out with the Duke of Edinburgh after she was photographed having her toes sucked by her financial adviser months after she split from Andrew.

Andrew and Sarah are reportedly supporting the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Philip allegedly couldn’t be in the same room as her and refused to allow her in any of the royal residences if he was there.

When will Philip’s funeral take place?

Meanwhile, Philip’s funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel on Saturday (April 17).

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

However, there will be no public processions in Windsor and people have been asked to stay at home and watch the funeral on TV rather than gather outside the castle and Buckingham Palace.

ITV is set to air a special show, Prince Philip – A Royal Funeral, on Saturday to cover the funeral.

Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The programme will be hosted by both Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham.

Mary Nightingale will also feature in the programme, talking to members of the armed forces as they prepare to take part in the funeral procession.

Prince Philip – A Royal Funeral will air on ITV, Saturday, April 17, from 1:15pm.

