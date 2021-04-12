Harry won’t wear his military uniform at the funeral of Prince Philip, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 on Friday (April 9) and his funeral will take place at Windsor Castle this coming weekend.

Prince Harry has reportedly landed in the UK, without his wife Meghan Markle, and is self-isolating ahead of meeting his family.

Prince Harry reportedly won’t be wearing his military uniform at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Harry be in uniform at the funeral of Prince Philip?

The Duke of Sussex won’t be wearing his military uniform at the service. Instead, he will be wearing a suit.

That’s according to royal expert Russell Myers. He explained how neither Harry nor his uncle, Prince Andrew, will wear their uniforms at the funeral.

Speaking on Lorraine today (Monday, April 12) with stand-in host Ranvir Singh, Russell explained: “You’ll see Charles and William in their ceremonial dress, their military uniforms.

“But of course, Harry and Prince Andrew have either stepped away or been forced to step away. So they will be just dressed in suits.”

Lorraine stand-in host Ranvir Singh chatted to expert Russell Myers (Credit: ITV)

The Queen stripped Prince Harry of all his official royal titles earlier this year. That included his title of Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Andrew, meanwhile, had to step down from royal duties over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Telegraph reported that, according to protocol, retired service personnel can wear their medals, but not their uniform, for official engagements after leaving the military.

Prince Andrew is also a military veteran (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry’s tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandad on Monday after returning to the UK, hailing him a “legend of banter”.

The duke said: “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa…

“Master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

