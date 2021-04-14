ITV will air a special show for the funeral of Prince Philip this weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel on Saturday (April 17) following his death on Friday, April 9.

The funeral will be covered by ITV in a programme called Prince Philip – A Royal Funeral.

ITV will air a special show of Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will host the ITV special about Prince Philip’s funeral?

The programme will be hosted by both Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham.

It will be broadcast on Saturday from 1:15pm, ITV announced.

Mary Nightingale will also feature in the programme, talking to members of the armed forces as they prepare to take part in the funeral procession.

In addition, the show will feature reaction and tributes to the duke from around the country.

Philip’s funeral will take place this Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will happen during the funeral?

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

However, there will be no public processions in Windsor and people have been asked to stay at home and watch the funeral on TV rather than gather outside the castle and Buckingham Palace.

The Duke’s coffin will be carried in a Land Rover that had been specially adapted for the occasion.

The Duke died on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The coffin will be adorned with Philip’s personal standard, and decorated with a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap and sword.

It will be carried up the steps of the chapel by the Royal Marines.

They will pause at the top of the steps for a national minute’s silence at 3pm.

The royal family said the funeral “reflects the wishes of Prince Philip”.

The Queen may have to sit alone at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, due to Covid rules, the Queen may have to sit alone or with staff members at the funeral.

The Telegraph reports the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, may accompany the Queen because he lives within her reduced household.

