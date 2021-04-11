Boris Johnson will not attend the funeral of Prince Philip to make way for more family.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral will take place next Saturday (April 17) and 30 guests will attend, which is in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Downing Street issued a statement to confirm the Prime Minister won’t attend the funeral next weekend.

Prince Philip funeral: Boris Johnson won’t attend

A statement from a Downing Street spokesman said: “As a result of the coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household.

“And so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday.”

When and where will Philip’s funeral take place?

The Duke’s funeral will take place next Saturday (April 17) at 3pm at St George’s Chapel, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Philip will not lie in state but instead, rest in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Duke’s coffin will be carried to the funeral in a Land Rover that had been specially adapted for the occasion.

When the coffin arrives at St George’s Chapel, it will be adorned with Philip’s personal standard, and decorated with a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap and sword.

It will then be carried up the steps of the chapel by the Royal Marines.

They will pause at the top of the steps for a national minute’s silence at 3pm.

The royal family said the funeral “reflects the wishes of Prince Philip”.

The public have been told to stay away due to the coronavirus pandemic and no public processions will take place.

They are instead encouraged to watch the funeral as it’s broadcast live on TV.

According to reports, Prince Harry will be travelling to the UK from California to attend his grandfather’s funeral.

However, his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the states as she’s heavily pregnant.

Meanwhile, Harry will walk behind Prince Philip’s coffin alongside his brother Prince William.

Reports say the brothers will stand “shoulder to shoulder” in a show of unity at the funeral.

