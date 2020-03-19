Prince Philip flown to Windsor Castle to self-isolate with Queen amid coronavirus

Prince Philip has said to have been flown to Windsor Castle to self-isolate with his wife the Queen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty, 93, would be moving to Windsor Castle over Easter.

Now, it's been reported that 98-year-old Philip was flown by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to be with the Queen.

Prince Philip has been flown to Windsor Castle to self-isolate with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Thursday, March 19, the Queen was seen leaving Buckingham Palace with her adorable Dorgi on her lap.

The palace said in a statement: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed."

The Queen left for Windsor Castle on Thursday, March 19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The palace said the Monarch is likely to remain at the castle beyond the Easter period.

A Buckingham Palace source was forced to denying rumours circulating social media recently that the Duke of Edinburgh had died.

Earlier this week, Twitter was flooded with false reports and fake news Philip, who turns 99 this June, was dead.

However, speaking to the Express, Telegraph editor Gareth Davies said: "Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he's absolutely fine."

At the end of last year, Prince Philip had been admitted to hospital.

He spent four nights at King Edward VII hospital "for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition".

At the end of last year, Prince Philip had been admitted to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip was kept in hospital until Christmas Eve morning and he was able to spend the festive period with the Queen at Sandringham.

Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, when he was 96.

