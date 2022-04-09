Prince Philip’s ‘secret’ to happy 73-year marriage to the Queen

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, once had some cheeky relationship advice which tickled a royal biographer.

A royal expert gave an insight into the Queen‘s marriage with Philip.

As the nation marks a year since Prince Philip‘s death, Robert Jobson once fondly recalled the father-of-four’s musings on the ITV Royal Rota podcast.

Speaking about the Duke’s witty conversations, Robert said last year: “One of the ones that stood out for me was when he said the secret of a happy marriage.

It’s been a year since the death of Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip news

“He said the secret of a happy marriage is to spend a lot of time apart and to have very different interests.”

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years.

Podcast host Lizzie Robinson also said: “One of the things that the Queen loved so much about him was that he didn’t tiptoe around her.

“Everyone else treated her like the Queen or a princess.

The Queen and Philip were married for 73 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He treated her as Elizabeth and that is why she loved him so much.”

Co-host Chris Ship added: “He knew not to overstep the mark even with his wife.”

He said the secret of a happy marriage is to spend a lot of time apart and to have very different interests.

Last Tuesday, members of the Royal Family attended a service at Westminster Abbey to honour the Duke of Edinburgh almost a year after his death.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a touching and silent tribute to Her Majesty as she paid her respects.

As the Queen entered Westminster Abbey before taking her seat, Kate curtseyed.

Read more: Bridgerton: Where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

The touching gesture went down a storm with fans, who praised the mum-of-three for her “class”.

Kate and Prince William attended the memorial with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Zara and Mike Tindall also paid tribute with their eldest daughter, Mia.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.