Prince Philip documentary: Viewers urge BBC to ‘read the room’ after Prince Andrew appearance

Last night’s Prince Philip documentary on BBC One was a beautiful and touching tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

During the one-hour show key members of the royal family remembered him and told stories about his remarkable, long life.

However, the inclusion of his son, Prince Andrew, drew criticism from some viewers.

Andrew described how his father taught him to drive (Credit: BBC)

What did Andrew say in the Prince Philip documentary?

As Prince William called him the “heart of the family” and a “huge presence”, the Duke of York appeared early to pay tribute.

“My children have the most amazing relationship with their grandfather,” the embattled Andrew said.

His children, Eugenie and Beatrice, also contributed, as well as Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward.

Their children also recalled stories of Philip and how he helped to shape their lives.

Family members paid tribute to Philip (Credit: BBC)

What else did Andrew say in the documentary?

In another talking-head moment, Andrew said: “He taught us to swim, he taught us to play badminton… all sorts of sports. He taught me to drive.”

Andrew then went on to describe his father’s study and how he had arranged it like the bridge of a ship.

However, for some, the touching strories could not overshadow the fact Andrew is currently embroiled in a sex scandal.

Struggling with Andrew appearing in this doc #PrincePhilip — Paul Graham (@PGUK78) September 22, 2021

How did viewers react to Andrew’s in the Prince Philip documentary?

Although feedback from viewers about the documentary was overwhelmingly positive, some took issue with Andrew appearing at all.

One said: “This would be a great PR exercise for the Royal Family… [grimace face emoji] and then they rolled out Andrew. Read the room!”

Another wrote: “Struggling with Andrew appearing in this doc #PrincePhilip.”

“The nation everytime Prince Andrew appears on this #PrincePhilip program: ‘Oh jog on’,” a third chuntered.