Celebrities have posted tributes to Prince Philip after Buckingham Palace announced his death today (Friday, April 9).

Prince Philip’s death was announced in a statement released by Buckingham Palace which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Philip death: Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became her longest-serving consort.

Read more: Why was Prince Philip never made King?

Prince Philip death: Piers Morgan leads celebrity tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh

Now celebrities, including Piers Morgan, have shared tributes to Prince Philip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Sharing images of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Piers wrote: “RIP Prince Philip, 99.

“A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty and was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

“A very sad day for our country. Thank you sir.”

Other celebrities including Carol Vorderman, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley also posted tributes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@georgiatoffolo)

Posting on Instagram she wrote: “I am so sad to hear that Prince Philip has died. Married to our Queen for more than 70 years, what a wonderfully special union they had.

“He kept up his public service well into his 90s, showing the world the true definition of duty.”

Carol Vorderman also shared a tribute, writing: “I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing.

“Theirs was a love and a marriage of more that 73 years, Deepest condolences Ma’am.”

I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am ❤️ https://t.co/lwNeJ5PMsg — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) April 9, 2021

Actress Gemma Oaten tweeted: “Heartfelt condolences to the Royal family. May he rest in peace #PrincePhilip.”

Heartfelt condolences to all the Royal family. May he rest in peace 🙏 #PrincePhilip — Gemma Oaten (@gemmaoaten) April 9, 2021

Actress Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, also posted a tribute online.

Sharing a photo of Prince Philip, she wrote: “Prince Philip RIP.”

Prince Phillip RIP 🙏🏻💛🙏🏻 💛🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q18JzubfUu — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) April 9, 2021

Alison Hammond also tweeted: “RIP Prince Philip. Our thoughts are with the Queen and family.!

RIP Prince Phillip , Our thoughts are with the Queen and family !! — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) April 9, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.