Prince Philip death: Piers Morgan leads celebrity tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh

It was announced today that the Duke of Edinburgh passed away

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Celebrities have posted tributes to Prince Philip after Buckingham Palace announced his death today (Friday, April 9).

Prince Philip’s death was announced in a statement released by Buckingham Palace which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

prince Philip
Prince Philip has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became her longest-serving consort.

Prince Philip death: Piers Morgan leads celebrity tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh

Now celebrities, including Piers Morgan, have shared tributes to Prince Philip.

Sharing images of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Piers wrote: “RIP Prince Philip, 99.

“A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty and was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

“A very sad day for our country. Thank you sir.”

Other celebrities including Carol Vorderman, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley also posted tributes.

Posting on Instagram she wrote: “I am so sad to hear that Prince Philip has died. Married to our Queen for more than 70 years, what a wonderfully special union they had.

“He kept up his public service well into his 90s, showing the world the true definition of duty.”

Carol Vorderman also shared a tribute, writing: “I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing.

“Theirs was a love and a marriage of more that 73 years, Deepest condolences Ma’am.”

Actress Gemma Oaten tweeted: “Heartfelt condolences to the Royal family. May he rest in peace #PrincePhilip.”

Actress Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, also posted a tribute online.

Sharing a photo of Prince Philip, she wrote: “Prince Philip RIP.”

Alison Hammond also tweeted: “RIP Prince Philip. Our thoughts are with the Queen and family.!

