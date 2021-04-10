Prince Harry has reportedly spoken to Prince Charles about returning to the UK following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99.

Now, according to reports, his grandson Harry – who lives in California – is making arrangements to return to Britain for the Duke’s funeral.

Harry is reportedly preparing to travel back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Harry return to the UK following Prince Philip’s death?

A source told the Mirror Harry has spoken to his cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and told them his plans to return.

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s tribute to Prince Philip as he ‘prepares to return to the UK for his funeral’

The insider added: “He said he wants to be with everyone and was already making arrangements to come home.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

Meghan will apparently stay in California because she’s pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip

It comes after Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Philip on their website, Archewell, on Friday.

In a short message posted to their Archewell website, the couple wrote: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921 – 2021.

“Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, sources claimed the Duke of Sussex will “absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family”.

A source told the MailOnline: “He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.

“Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go.”

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday aged 99 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Philip’s funeral?

Philip’s funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel.

The Palace said it will be a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, which is in compliance with the late Duke’s own wishes.

The exact date has yet to be announced.

On Friday, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip’s death.

The Queen was reportedly at Philip’s bedside as he passed away (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Read more: Prince Philip death: Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward pay tribute

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Meanwhile, reports claim Her Majesty was at her husband’s bedside as he died.

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.