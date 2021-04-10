The days leading up to the death of Prince Philip were free of routine and saw the duke “napping” in the sunshine in his garden.

New details have emerged about how the Duke of Edinburgh spent his last weeks with his wife Queen Elizabeth by his side.

It was a bond that lasted till the very end, with reports claiming she was “by his bedside” as he “peacefully” died.

Now new details have come to light about the prince’s last weeks.

Prince Philip was ‘on good form’ in the weeks before his death (Credit: SplashNews)

How was Prince Philip feeling in the weeks before his death?

Although his death was said to be sudden and unexpected, Philip is believed to have been in some pain before his passing.

However, the stoic prince wasn’t ever one to complain.

There was said to be no dramatic decline in his health, instead it was gradual.

In fact, earlier this week, the Daily Mail reports that staff said Philip was “on good form”.

He was still said to be reading and writing letters and, until very recently, was still dressing himself.

Philip spent his final days enjoying his time with the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Strict timetables scrapped

Some things did inevitably change, though.

Domestic timetables such as mealtimes were scrapped. This was to accommodate him when he felt strong enough to join his wife of 73 years.

On days where he didn’t have the strength to get out of bed, food was sent to his room on a tray.

However, he is said to have had little appetite.

Instead, Philip is said to have spent most of his time sleeping during recent weeks.

But he still enjoyed his time with his devoted wife.

His entire life had been conducted to strict routines. Since retiring he didn’t have to follow them and it was agreed that it should continue like that for him.

When his strength and the great British weather would allow, Philip – dressed in a shirt and jumper, pressed trousers and polished shoes – ventured out into the garden.

There, he sat outside in the sun with a blanket over his legs. And, insiders said, he would often nod off in the sunshine.

“His entire life had been conducted to strict routines. Since retiring he didn’t have to follow them and it was agreed that it should continue like that for him,” said an insider.

“No fuss was the constant refrain.”

The duke was adamant he didn’t want to die in hospital (Credit: Splash News)

Walking became difficult and he used a stick

In his last days, walking was said to have become difficult. Around his apartment, he would use a stick.

On rare occasions he is said to have allowed himself to be pushed in a wheelchair – although staff were reluctant to suggest it.

An aide told the paper: “‘When it first appeared in the private rooms, he shouted: ‘Get that bloody thing out of my sight!'”

With many royal fans sad that Philip didn’t make his 100th birthday, celebrated with a telegram from The Queen, insiders have revealed that wouldn’t have bothered the down-to-earth duke.

Regardless of date, he is said to have had just one ambition.

Philip was determined not to die in hospital.

Instead, he died “peacefully” with his wife by his side in his private apartment at Windsor Castle.

