One year on since the death of Prince Philip, the Royal Family has paid a touching tribute to the duke.

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

To mark the first anniversary of his death, an emotional video was shared to the Queen‘s social pages.

Prince Philip death anniversary

The video consisted of images throughout Prince Philip’s life, including photos of him and the Queen when they were younger.

It also included pictures of Philip when he was a young child, before showing other photos of him in his older years.

The video also paid tribute to Philip’s long career, marking his time in the Navy and then as a consort to Her Majesty.

It’s been a year since Prince Philip died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Edinburgh tribute

The tribute also honoured Philip’s family life, from his relationship with the Queen to the relationship he shared with their children and great-grandchildren.

The video included throwback images of the Queen and Philip with their children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

It then showed a family picture of the monarch and Philip with their great-grandchildren.

The touching video ended with a photo of the Queen and Prince Philip in their older years.

Finally, a photo of Philip taking his hat off ended the montage.

The video paid tribute to Philip’s service and his dedication to supporting the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip poem

As the images were shown, a poem called The Patriarchs – An Elegy was played over the top by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

The post was captioned: “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death.”

The actual poem read: “The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter’s final shiver.

“On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation – that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle.”

The video also paid tribute to Philip as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It also mentioned “husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast”.

The poem added: “Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls.”

The emotional poem concluded: “Last of the great avuncular magicians they kept their best tricks for the grand finale: Disproving Immortality and Disappearing Entirely.

“The major oaks in the wood start tuning up and skies to come will deliver their tributes.

“But for now, a cold April’s closing moments parachute slowly home, so by mid-afternoon snow is recast as seed heads and thistledown.”

Royal fans were emotional and showed their support for the Queen. One said: “So beautiful! Thinking of Her Majesty.”

Another wrote: “Thinking of Her Majesty the Queen today, she must miss him terribly.”

A third added: “Thinking of Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family today.”

Another commented: “What a beautiful tribute.”

