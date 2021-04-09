Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh had died peacefully at Windsor Castle shortly after midday today.

He tragically passed away just two months prior to his 100th birthday.

And it was widely expected that his grandson Prince Harry, 36, would join him for his birthday celebrations.

Indeed, the grandfather and grandson, who were said to get on famously, had been separated for over a year.

Prince Philip would not have seen Prince Harry since he left the UK for Canada in March 2020.

Prince Philip died before his 100th birthday celebrations (Credit: SplashNews)

Were Prince Philip and Prince Harry set to reunite?

Royal expert Patricia Treble told CTV News in March that she believed Harry would soon return to visit Philip.

Especially following his grandfather’s successful heart surgery.

She said: “He is going to be turning 100 in June, there is not going to be a huge celebration, he is not one to do fancy stuff.

“But the expectation was that the whole family, including Harry who would come back from California where he lives, would all celebrate together.

“The hope is that it can now go ahead.”

Prince Harry won’t have seen Prince Philip for over a year now (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Buckingham Palace say?

The Queen confirmed the news via the Royal Family’s official social media accounts.

Addressing their some 8.8 million Instagram followers, it was stated: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Prince Philip photographed last year (Credit: SplashNews)

How are royal fans reacting?

What’s more, royal fans took in droves to express their heartbreak at the news, with many saying they were left in tears.

One user wrote: “I am crying..Rest in Peace Your Royal Highness. My condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the Royal Family…”

While another user penned: “He was an extraordinary man. Love to HM and her family.”

A third user shared: “We all knew that this day would come, but how difficult it is to accept it. He leaves a great legacy. My thoughts go especially to The Queen who lost her rock, and to the whole family.”

Finally, a fourth user posted: “Awwwww, such sad news. Condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family. What a long and remarkable legacy.”

On March 16, Prince Philip left King Edward VII’s hospital, four weeks after he had been admitted.

A formal statement read at the time: “The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s hospital and St Bartholomew’s hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

