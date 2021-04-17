Prince Philip’s coffin has been moved to Windsor Castle’s Inner Hall ahead of his funeral.

At 11am today, the coffin was transported from St George’s Chapel to the castle before guests begin arriving.

It was moved by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, where Philip was a colonel for 42 years.

Prince Philip’s coffin has been moved to Windsor Castle by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards (Stock photo/ Credit: Splasnews.com)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s casket will now stay put until the Royal procession begins at 2.45pm.

It has been covered with his personal standard along with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers.

A specially converted Land Rover, designed by Prince Philip himself, will transport it back to St George’s Chapel at 2.45pm for the service.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles will walk behind the Land Rover, leading the procession.

They will be joined by a select group of senior royals, including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duke’s coffin will return to St George’s Chapel for her funeral (Credit: Sky News)

Prince Philip funeral: Queen likely to sit alone

It has been reported that Prince William and Prince Harry will come face-to-face for the first time in a year before the procession begins.

Only 30 guests will be in attendance at the funeral, due to Covid restrictions.

The Queen will arrive in the State Bentley along with a Lady In Waiting, but it is likely she will sit alone in the chapel due to social distancing rules.

At 3pm, a national one minute silence will begin before the 50-minute service gets underway.

Prince Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel the end of the service.

It will remain there until the Queen, who is 94, dies.

It is understood he will then be buried with the Queen in the memorial chapel, with their coffins interred together.

The Queen will pause to gaze at her husband’s coffin before he is lowered into the Royal Vault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queen to behave with ‘extraordinary dignity’

Before Prince Philip’s coffin is lowered into the Vault, the Queen will pause and gaze at it in a loving goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

It has been reported that, despite her immense grief, Her Majesty “will behave with extraordinary dignity“.

Speaking to the BBC, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “We really have to avoid judging from anything external.

“She’s the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does.

“And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years.

“I think that must be a very, very profound thing… in anybody’s life.”

