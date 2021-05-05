Prince Philip died almost a month ago and the cause of death has now been revealed.

The Duke of Edinburgh died of old age, his death certificate records.

His death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Royal Medical Household.

The cause suggests there was no other disease or injury that contributed to the death – including the heart condition the Duke had been treated in hospital for.

What does ‘old age’ as a cause of death actually mean?

‘Old age’ is an acceptable cause if the deceased is “personally cared for the deceased over a long period and has observed a gradual decline in his general health”, according to guidance given to doctors completing certificates of cause of death in England and Wales.

On the certificate, Philip was named as: His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.

His occupation is listed as Naval Officer and Prince of the United Kingdom.

His second occupation is listed as husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign.

When did Prince Philip die?

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement shortly after midday: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

His death was registered on April 13, four days after his death – by law this must be done within five days.

His funeral took place eight days later at Windsor Castle.

