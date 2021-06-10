Prince Philip would have celebrated his 100th birthday today, and the Queen has honoured her late husband on the occasion.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99.

Ahead of what would have been Philip’s 100th birthday, Her Majesty received a newly-bred rose named after her husband from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

A rose named after Prince Philip was planted (Credit: YouTube)

Queen honours Prince Philip on 100th birthday

Last week, the Queen watched the rose be placed in the Windsor Castle gardens.

Her Majesty wore sunglasses and a blue floral summery dress with a white cardigan in the sunshine.

She also sported a pearl necklace and held a patterned silk scarf.

Today marks what would have been Philip’s 100th birthday (Credit: Photo by Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

What did the Queen say?

The monarch described the rose tribute to her husband as “very kind”.

RHS president Keith Weed told the Queen: “It’s a rose named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark his centenary.

“It’s a commemorative rose for all the marvellous things that he did over his lifetime and for everyone to remember so much that he did.

“Each rose, there’s a donation that goes to the Living Legacy Fund which will help more children. It’s a beautiful flower in itself, a double flower.”

Her Majesty said: “It looks lovely.”

The Queen watched the rose be planted (Credit: Photo by Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

For each rose sold, the firm will donate £2.50 to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund.

It helps one million more young people from all backgrounds take part in the youth award scheme Philip set up in 1956.

Mr Weed added: “Right now, with a cold spring and nature being a little bit behind, it doesn’t look so lovely there but that’s what it looks like,” pointing to a picture of the rose.

“The picture says it all.”

The Queen replied: “Well that’s very kind.”

Philip died in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Meanwhile, royal fans gushed over the tribute to Philip, with one saying on Instagram: “This is beautiful! Happy 100th birthday Prince Philip.”

Another commented: “Aww that wonderful! I’m glad to see the Queen smiling too.”

In addition, a third added: “What a lovely idea…”

