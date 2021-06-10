Prince Philip would have marked his 100th birthday today, and his friend Gyles Brandreth has opened up about the Duke.

Gyles has said the royal was “heartbroken” at how the Royal Family had turned into a “soap opera”.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 in April and Gyles appeared on GMB this morning (Thursday June 10).

Prince Philip would have been 100 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gyles Brandreth say about Prince Philip on his birthday?

Co-host Ben Shephard asked Gyles, 73, his thoughts on the recent controversies surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s interviews.

“You knew him and you were close to the Duke of Edinburgh. What do you think he would have made of all of this?” asked Ben.

Read more: Prince Charles and Prince Harry ‘in regular contact’ after birth of Lilibet

“I know exactly what he would have made of all of this,” Gyles replied.

“He was heartbroken, as he said to me, that the royal family has been turned into a soap opera and he regretted that very much indeed.

“He also regretted members of the Royal Family giving personal interviews.”

Gyles appeared on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

What else did Gyles say?

Gyles then revealed the conversations he had with the Duke.

“He felt [that] no good ever comes of it,” he said, referring to personal interviews.

“I said to him, ‘But you were the first member of the royal family to give an interview on television in the 1950s for the BBC and later to things like Wogan.’

“But he said, ‘That was about what I did, my work, never about me as a person.'”

Gyles went on to quote Philip talking about the Queen, and how she would remain “the same with one person or a million people”.

Gyles revealed Philip had told him: “Once you begin to think it’s about you, you are in trouble. Don’t give interviews about yourself. It’s about other people.”

“And that was his philosophy,” Gyles concluded.

The Queen planted a rose on Philip’s birthday (Credit: YouTube)

Queen’s ‘comfort’ on Philip’s birthday

On what would have been Philip’s 100th birthday, an expert told ED! that the Queen will take comfort in the nation’s affections.

Read more: The Queen ‘will take comfort in nation’s affections’ on Prince Philip’s birthday

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained: “His memory will have a very special place in the nation’s affections and the Queen will, I am sure, take comfort from this.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty marked her late husband’s birthday by having a red rose named after him planted at Windsor Castle.