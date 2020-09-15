Prince Philip ‘being forced to move back into Windsor Castle with The Queen’

Prince Philip is being ‘forced’ to move into Windsor Castle with The Queen, according to reports.

The Duke of Edinburgh allegedly much prefers to live alone, which he has done for many years prior to lockdown.

The royals are currently at Sandringham together but in two weeks they are due to relocate back to Windsor.

Prince Philip wants to stay put at Sandringham reportedly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip and The Queen will return to Windsor

Here they will continue to reside in ‘HMS Bubble’. This is a special unit of COVID-19 free staff that are serving the royal household.

This consists of 24 staff, who are divided into two teams of twelve.

They work on a three weeks on, three weeks off basis.

And during their time off, they must self-isolate for the required minimum of ten days.

Prince Philip and The Queen have been holed up together for over six months (SplashNews.com)

And apparently Philip is none too happy about it.

He traditionally lives at Wood Farm Cottage at Sandringham while The Queen works at Windsor.

Philip being ‘forced’ to move to Windsor

But he is being ‘forced’ to follow his wife due to a limit of staff available.

A source told The Sun: “Philip didn’t want to go to Balmoral and doesn’t want to go to Windsor.

“But there is not enough staff to make two bubbles so he is being made to go.

The Queen and Prince Philip have both contributed during the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It makes far more sense to keep them together.”

They have spent months together

The past six months are reportedly the longest time The Queen and Philip have spent together.

Despite being married for almost 73 years – they have both been near constantly busy with their royal duties.

The Queen has had her various diplomatic roles, and Philip had his extensive Navy career.

However, they have both kept busy throughout lockdown.

Prince Philip transfered the Rifles Colonel-In-Chief title to Camilla (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen continued her royal duties, with daughter Princess Anne even teaching her how to use Zoom.

And she gave a remarkable speech to the nation back in April.

Here she shared her empathy for those in lockdown, but reminded the nation that ‘we will meet again’.

Although Philip retired from his public royal duties in 2017, he has still done his bit.

He wrote a statement praising the NHS and essential workers working amid the pandemic.

And he handed his title of Rifles Colonel-In-Chief to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Both The Queen and Prince Philip also attended Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

