The 100th birthday of the late Prince Philip has been marked by members of the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99 and today (June 10), he would have turned 100.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid tribute to Philip on their social media account.

Prince Philip would have been 100 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royals mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the news that the Queen was gifted a rose named after her late husband to be planted at Windsor Castle.

The post read: “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

“Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @the_rhs, of which Her Majesty is Patron.”

Members of the royal family paid tribute to Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Charles and Camilla say?

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla’s Instagram page also paid tribute to the late Duke.

A post read: “Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

Princess Eugenie wrote on her personal Instagram page: “Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

In addition, Princess Anne told ITV News: “There were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was to an astonishingly wide range of organisations.

“His perspective was really important.”

Prince Charles remembered his father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Her Majesty, 95, received a rose by the Royal Horticultural Society in honour of Philip.

Last week, the Queen watched the rose be planted in the gardens at Windsor Castle.

The monarch told RHS president Keith Weed: “That’s very kind, thank you very much.”

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years back in April.

She had previously described Philip as her “strength and stay”.

The Queen gifted a rose named after Prince Philip to mark his 100th birthday (Credit: YouTube)

Queen ‘supported’ on Philip’s birthday

Meanwhile, a royal commentator has said the Queen will receive support from her family today.

Richard Fitzwilliams told us that she will also take “comfort” in the nation’s affections towards Philip.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “[Philip] always wanted the minimum of fuss, insisting that he got on with the job and did his best.

“However his memory will have a very special place in the nation’s affections and the Queen will, I am sure, take comfort from this.”

