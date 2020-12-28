Prince Philip will mark his 100th birthday next year but he apparently doesn’t want a fuss.

The Duke of Edinburgh will turn 100-years-old on June 10 and royal sources claim they are expecting a “short shrift” as they prepare planning for the milestone.

However, Philip – who stepped down from royal duties in 2017 – is proving to be a “reluctant celebrant”.

Prince Philip will mark his 100th birthday on June 10, 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider told The Telegraph: “Let’s just say we have a rather reluctant celebrant. You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing.”

Read more: The Queen ‘forced to scrap New Year’s Eve tradition amid coronavirus restrictions’

The source said the subject of planning a celebration would “have to be raised” in the New Year.

But they added: “The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the Duke.”

Philip is reportedly proving to be a “reluctant celebrant” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Harry and Meghan return to the UK?

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could return to the UK in time for the celebrations.

If allowed, the couple – who have been living in America – would like to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21 as well as Philip’s big milestone, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton.

Meghan and Harry will also want to be in the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, whether they can return will all be down to coronavirus restrictions.

Harry and Meghan reportedly want to return in time for the celebrations if they’re allowed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Prince Philip celebrate his birthday this year?

In June of this year, Philip enjoyed a low key celebration as he turned 99 in lockdown.

According to royal expert Robert Lacey, the duke spoke to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over video call.

Robert added to Hello! magazine: “He is suspicious of fuss, but I think there’ll be a quiet glow of pride there [at reaching 99] and quite justified.

“That’s always been his style. Low key, but tremendously solid support.”

Philip enjoyed a low key celebration this year as he turned 99 in lockdown (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Philip and the Queen had a very quiet Christmas this year at Windsor Castle.

Read more: Why was Prince Philip missing from royal family photocall with the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the couple were unable to host their annual Christmas Day celebrations at Sandringham.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.