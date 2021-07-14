The Prince of Wales may stop Prince Edward becoming the Duke of Edinburgh, reports claim.

Their late father Prince Philip held the title before his death in April, and then Charles inherited it.

Charles – who is the heir apparent to the throne – is apparently reluctant to give the title to the Earl of Wessex when he becomes King.

Charles reportedly won’t let Edward have the Duke of Edinburgh title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince of Wales ‘to stop Edward becoming Duke of Edinburgh’

A source told the Daily Mail: “The Prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it stands, and it is up to him what happens to the title. It will not go to Edward.”

Back in 1999, when Edward married wife Sophie, it was announced that he would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh.

However, reports have now said Charles plans to ‘slim down’ the monarchy when he takes over the throne and this means he will decide what happens with the title.

Reports claim Philip wanted Edward to have the title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider added: “It isn’t just about whether Edward becomes Duke of Edinburgh by rite of passage or not, there have been discussions about the whole top tier of the Royal Family.”

A source claims Philip wanted his youngest son, Edward, to inherit the title.

The aide told the Mail: “It was probably human nature to transfer your affection to the youngest, who in the scheme of things will inherit nothing. It was why he wished Edward to have his title.”

Charles reportedly wants to cut down the monarchy when he becomes King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles plans to ‘slim down monarchy’

According to reports, Charles plans to slim down the monarchy when he becomes King.

A royal expert said this means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be “ditched” after they stepped back from their senior royal roles last year.

Angela Levin told talkRADIO: “Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs…

“…and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.

“I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

