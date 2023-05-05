‘Furious’ Prince of Wales to ‘snub’ brother Harry at coronation tomorrow: ‘He wants to protect Catherine’

The Prince of Wales is reportedly set to snub his brother, Prince Harry at the coronation tomorrow (Saturday, May 6).

The Prince of Wales is believed to be “furious” with his brother and will snub him to “protect Catherine”.

William is said to be furious with his brother (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince of Wales to snub Prince Harry at coronation?

Prince William is reportedly set to snub Prince Harry at the coronation tomorrow, according to a royal author.

The Prince of Wales is said to be “furious” with the Duke of Sussex for “invading his privacy”.

Angela Levin, a royal expert, spoke about the alleged planned snubbing during an appearance on GB News last night (Thursday, May 4).

“He’s furious with him. He invaded his privacy while he was suing other people for invading his own. He wants to protect Catherine and he’s realised that it’s been very difficult for her, she’s had to learn how to donate herself to the royal family, which he has done absolutely brilliantly,” she said.

She then added: “He doesn’t want some snippet attacking her and being unkind.”

William and Kate caught the tube (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince and Princess of Wales send fans wild with engagement

News of William snubbing Harry comes the day after he and Kate were spotted on the tube in London. Yesterday (Thursday, May 4) saw William and Kate stun Londoners by taking a trip on the tube.

The Royal couple hopped on the Elizabeth Line at Acton Station. They rode the tube for three stops before getting off at Tottenham Court Road.

The Waleses then went to Soho for a pint at the Duck and Dog pub. They then met the crowds outside. Royal fans were loving the engagement.

“I love this new approach by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They are just so relatable and approachable,” one royal fan tweeted.

“So good to see Catherine and William out and about today in Soho, I just love what she’s wearing. The Princess of Wales always makes a statement with what she’s wearing, love them both,” another said.

The Waleses were spotted at a coronation rehearsal (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate seen at coronation rehearsals

In other news, William and Kate were seen at coronation rehearsals earlier this week. The royal couple were joined by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

They were spotted arriving at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday (May 3). But, they weren’t the only royals in attendance. King Charles, Camilla, and Princess Anne were also at the rehearsal.

Kate could be seen wearing dark patterned dress, while Prince William wore a navy blue suit. Meanwhile, Prince George was seen wearing a blue suit while Princess Charlotte wore a blue dress and white cardigan.

Prince George will be one of the pages carrying Charles’ robes at the ceremony.

Read more: Hopes of reconciliation for William and Harry fade as ‘different paths’ laid bare

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story