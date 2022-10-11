Prince William ‘adopted anxious gestures from father Charles but secure with position as future king,’ claims expert

The Prince of Wales has “grown in confidence” despite initially adopting “anxious” gestures from King Charles.

Prince William is next in line for the throne following the death of the Queen and Charles becoming King.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton analysed William and his wife, Kate Middleton‘s behaviour during their recent joint engagement in Wales.

The royals headed to Wales to visit the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they met with crew and volunteers.

According to Darren, the pair have both grown greatly in confidence in recent years.

However, such a change has been most noticeable in Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited Swansea in Wales together (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince of Wales has ‘grown in confidence’

Darren claims that William has gained the “confidence” after initially “adopting anxious gestures” from Charles early on in his life as a working royal.

“William has also developed greatly in his levels of confidence and gravitas, especially in the last few years,” said Darren on behalf of Betfair.

“He previously adopted similar gestures to that of his father King Charles, and would often come across as anxious or nervous.”

Darren said that William used to have some tell-tale signs that mirrored his father’s behaviour.

He explained: “During the first engagement with Kate, he was seen playing with cufflinks on his shirt – something Charles is often seen doing. This is a self-reassurance gesture, which basically means he wasn’t very confident in the situation. The other key gesture that Prince William has inherited from his father is placing his hand inside his jacket.”

However, it appears with age comes confidence and Darren says that William’s gestures have seen a marked decrease.

He added: “Nowadays, we do not see nearly as many self-reassurance gestures that William used to make. This proves he has grown in confidence and is secure within his position as Prince of Wales and future King.”

According to a body language expert, the Prince of Wales has grown in confidence in recent years (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William pays tribute to the Queen

Meanwhile, William recently made his first speech since becoming Prince of Wales.

The royal took the opportunity to speak of his “much-missed grandmother”.

He also pledged to honour his late grandmother through his environmental work.

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets,” said the royal. “It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.”

He then continued, saying: “In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do.

“I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade.”

