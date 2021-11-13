prince louis queen comp
Prince Louis to join the Queen for Royal Family Christmas tradition for his very first time

The Royal toddler is set to make his debut

By Entertainment Daily

Prince Louis is set to join a Royal Family Christmas tradition this year for the first time ever.

The youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joined by his parents, the Queen and other leading royals on the big day.

Each festive season the Queen gathers the family at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to celebrate.

And on Christmas Day itself, the royals attend the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

It is thought that this is the year Prince Louis will make his debut with the family walking to the church.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously joined the family at the Christmas church service in 2016.

However last year the tradition was halted due to Covid.

But this year the Royal Family will resume their usual plans and spend Christmas with the Queen this year.

Prince Louis to spend Christmas with the Queen

And as a result the young prince is expected to make his first appearance at the tradition.

However this will not be his last first Royal tradition.

Prince Louis has yet to go on his first official royal tour with his parents.

Prince Louis is set to join the other Royals for the festive tradition
Prince Louis is set to join the other Royals for the festive tradition (Credit: SplashNews)

His older brother George was just 10 months old when he toured Australia and New Zealand in 2014 with his parents.

And his older sister Charlotte travelled to Canada in 2016 and Poland and Germany in 2017 despite being born in 2015.

Kate middleton
Prince Louis will make his debut with his family for the Christmas Royal Family tradition (Credit: SplashNews)

Even Louis’ baby cousin Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has been on a royal tour with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The family visited South Africa in 2019 before quitting royal life and moving to America.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were due to visit Australia in early 2020 but the pandemic put paid to that.

Prince Louis has also yet to follow in his siblings’ footsteps in royal wedding duties.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have featured at the weddings of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Prince Louis had yet to debut.

He will have to wait to make his debut as a paigeboy.

