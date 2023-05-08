Prince Louis steals the show again as Princess of Wales’ sweet nickname for him is revealed

Prince Louis has made his first public appearance since missing out on Sunday’s (May 7) Coronation Concert. And once again he stole the show!

The five-year-old didn’t attend the coronation concert due it reportedly being passed his bedtime. Many disappointed fans had been excited to see the young prince at the concert, following his hilarious antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert last year (2022).

Prince Louis got to operate a digger (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Louis makes his return following his Coronation Concert absence

However, royal fans didn’t have to go long without their Prince Louis fix. He was seen joining his parents and siblings volunteering in Slough today (May 8).

Renovating the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut to mark the Big Help Out, Prince Louis was spotted shovelling and pushing the wheelbarrow. He also joined his dad in a digger at one point.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also helped out in construction and gardening.

The royals shared gorgeous images of the whole family getting stuck in to their Instagram account.

It’s fair to say fans were absolutely thrilled to see Louis back in action: “Prince Louis is such a vibe,” shared one.

“Can Prince Louis be king?” questioned one more.

Another added: “Now we know why little Prince Louis needed an early night, for something even better today! He’s volunteering (he even gets a go in a digger!).”

“Little Prince Louis his face! Looks like he wants to be a superhero when he grows up,” said someone else. Another said: “Louis the legend!”

During the outing a video shared by Hello! revealed the Princess of Wales’ sweet nickname for her youngest son. As she helped him with the marshmallows she said: “Pop that in the fire, Lou-Bugs.” Aw!

Prince Louis was certainly enjoying himself! (Shutterstock)

Fan reaction to Prince Louis’s coronation concert absence

Taking to Twitter, many fans were sad to not see Prince Louis at the coronation concert.

One person wrote: “I miss seeing Prince Louis he would have loved this . #CoronationConcert.”

A second said: “Safe to say the #CoronationConcert was missing a key part of the entertainment. Prince Louis.”

“Why wasn’t Prince Louis at the Coronation concert?,” another asked.

A fourth person said: “No Prince Louis at the Coronation concert? It’s not a party without him and his expressions haha.”

And a fifth added: “I terribly missed #PrinceLouis last night, the palace should have scheduled the concert as per his bedtime.”

Despite Prince Louis being absent at the concert, he did attend his grandfather’s coronation on Saturday (May 6).

Prince George attended his grandfather’s coronation on Saturday (May 6) Credit: (Splash News)

Prince Harry at the coronation

Like his nephew, Prince Harry wasn’t present for the concert but he did attend his father’s coronation on Saturday.

A statement from Buckingham palace before the event, read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Due to it also being his son Prince Archie’s birthday, Prince Harry returned to the United States soon after the coronation on Saturday.

Since stepping down as senior members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been estranged from members of the royal family.

In 2021, the couple revealed the challenges they faced in the palace in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. They then released their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, last year.

Harry also released his autobiography, Spare, earlier this year, which gave details into the strained relationships.

In an interview with ITV News, Prince Harry said: “It never needed to be this way.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.” He added: “I want a family, not an institution.”

