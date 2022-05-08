Prince Louis will have a role at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for his great-grandmother the Queen, reports claim.

The young royal, 4, will reportedly make a rare public appearance during upcoming events.

And according to one news outlet Louis should be joined by many of his family members for a royal showing.

However, while several of the Queen’s great-grandchildren are tipped to be involved, it also claimed that Louis’ cousins Archie and Lilibet may miss out.

Prince Louis pictured with his parents and siblings Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte, right (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis Jubilee ‘plans’

According to The Sunday Times, Louis will join elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an event next Sunday (May 15).

The website believes the Cambridge kids will ride in a horse-drawn carriage together.

Louis’ inclusion is notable as he hasn’t appeared in public as much as his brother and sister due to his age.

Indeed, Louis was absent at the recent memorial service for his late great-grandfather Prince Philip.

Nonetheless, the outlet reckons Louis will be on hand for A Gallop Through History, held at Windsor Castle.

Prince Louis poses with his dad Prince William and his siblings (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A Gallop Through History

The event will include a 90 minute show featuring over 1000 performers and 500 horses.

Music, military displays and equestrian displays are all expected to be on the bill.

But Louis and his relatives could steal the spotlight from the world’s media and royal fans.

That’s because it will be the first time so many of the Queen’s great-grandchildren are seen together.

The Sunday Times reports the carriage ride will also include Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Louis makes a rare public appearance with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What about Archie and Lilibet?

Reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s two children will not participate.

But there are indications Archie and Lilibet may join royals in June for the Trooping the Colour.

However, in what capacity that may occur is not clear. And that’s because Harry and Meghan reportedly won’t appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast.

A statement released on Friday (May 6) said only ‘working royals’ will be part of the line up.

It read: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

