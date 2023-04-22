Fans spot adorable detail in Prince Louis’ appearance in photo of royal kids

Prince Louis and Prince George featured in a newly-released photo of the royal kids recently, and fans spotted a cute detail.

The royal family released a new picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday on Friday (April 21). She was surrounded by some of her great-grandchildren and grandkids in the adorable photo which was taken last summer.

Behind the Queen, who sat in the middle of a lime green sofa, is the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children. And observers pointed out something similar with cheeky little scamp, Prince Louis.

Prince Louis and Prince George in royal photo

The four year old stood just to the right of his beloved ‘Gan-Gan’ in a stripy blue shirt. However, it wasn’t the first time we’d seen the garment. Royal fanatics would have recognised the shirt from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2017 Christmas card.

Prince George, nine, was wearing the sweet shirt. The second-in-line to the throne was just four at the time. He also wore the shirt in his official fourth birthday photos.

The shirt is from clothing brand Amaia and reportedly retails for £58. It’s not unusual for the Waleses to rewear and ‘recycle’ clothing.

Kate, 41, is often seen repeating some of her more stylish ensembles to red carpet events and charity work. Fans of the family were quick to praise them for their thrifty efforts.

Prince George has passed on his old clothes to Prince Louis (Credit: Splash News)

“Adorable little boy,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful children!” said a second. “Why not pass on his big brother’s clothes?”

A third agreed: “Good-environmentally friendly and the intelligent thing to do.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “George and Louis are both very cute and Kate behaves like any caring and responsible mum!”

What is Louis doing at the coronation?

The previously unreleased family photograph comes just weeks before the royal coronation. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will formally be crowned in lavish three day festivities.

The formal ceremony, taking place at Westminster Abbey, will feature senior royals taking a number of roles.

Prince Louis may be wearing more formal attire for the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Prince George will serve as one of four Pages of Honour for Charles at the coronation. Meanwhile, there has been speculation on what Prince Louis will be wearing at the event.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes the young Prince will break tradition by not wearing shorts.

A big tradition in the royal family is the switch from when young male royals start wearing trousers instead of shorts. Therefore, many are wondering whether the four year old will be breaking his shorts tradition at the King’s coronation.

“I think it’s time he wore trousers, especially at the coronation,” Jennie told OK! magazine. “Anything else would look odd and far too informal. I’d like to see him in a little suit at the age of five, he’d look really cute in a little suit.”

