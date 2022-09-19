Prince Louis is struggling to understand the Queen‘s passing, the Princess of Wales has reportedly revealed.

Today is the state funeral for Her Majesty, who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

Louis, four, won’t be attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey unlike his older siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, who will be there.

Prince Louis has been asking questions, his mum Kate said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis of Wales ‘struggling to understand’ Queen’s passing

Speaking to Australia’s Governor-General at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries, Kate revealed that little Louis is asking questions following the passing of his great-grandmother.

David Hurley recalled his conversation with the Princess of Wales.

Mr Hurley said: “The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?”

George and Charlotte will attend the Queen’s funeral today (Credit: YouTube)

George, Charlotte and Louis’ reaction to Queen

However, Mr Hurley revealed that Kate said her son George is “sort of realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on”.

The Princess of Wales previously spoke about her three children with well-wishers at Sandringham.

As she and husband Prince William looked at floral tributes left for the Queen, Kate opened up about how her children are coping.

Speaking to the BBC, one well-wisher revealed what Kate had said about her children.

They said: “My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange.”

The Queen died on September 8 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Princess of Wales reportedly said that while George “understands the loss” of the Queen, Charlotte and Louis understand “less so”.

The Queen’s funeral will take place today at Westminster Abbey.

George and Charlotte will be attendance as they’ll walk behind the Queen’s coffin into the Abbey.

They will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s four children – King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – will also walk in the procession.

On Sunday (September 18), the eve of the funeral, the Duke of York issued a statement to pay tribute to the Queen.

He said: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, you confidence, I will treasure forever.”

