Prince Louis ‘to have starring role in Christmas festivities’ after Jubilee antics

Prince Louis of Wales is reportedly set to join the royal family for their Christmas Day public outing following his hilarious Jubilee antics.

An annual Christmas walk is usually done by the members of the royal family, as they make their way to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

However this year some of the youngsters are expected to join in on the festive walk, including four-year-old Prince Louis, the Mirror reports.

Prince Louis will reportedly be joining his siblings at the annual Christmas Day walk (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Louis set to take leading role at Christmas?

Every year, royal family members get together for the annual Christmas Day walk.

They walk from Sandringham to St Mary Magdalene Church for the annual church service.

This is where fans also line the path to the church, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they walk in.

Following the death of the Queen in September, this year will be the first year the royals are led by King Charles.

The royal family’s Christmas celebrations will be tinged with sadness this year as it’s the first Christmas since losing the Queen.

Her Majesty died on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

Now, reports claim that Prince Louis will give proceedings a lift.

He’ll apparently join his siblings in the 300-metre stroll.

Following his appearance at the Jubilee, Louis will reportedly step into the limelight once again and attend the walk for the first time.

Louis’ older sister Charlotte was also four when she took part in her first Christmas walk in 2019.

The young princess wowed the crowds by giving hugs to the royal fans.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in June (Credit: Cover Images)

Louis stole the show at the Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Louis charmed the nation during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

From pulling silly faces to covering his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the young prince went viral.

He captured the hearts of many royal fans.

Following the Jubilee celebrations, Kate and William made a funny reference to Louis’ behaviour.

We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… W&C.

They said on their social media accounts: “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to the Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

“From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… W&C.”

