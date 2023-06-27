Legend in the making Prince Louis has made his mark at Glastonbury too!

He might be young – just five years old – but Prince Louis has gained a reputation for his sense of humour and cheeky antics. He’s so loved that his face even appeared on a flag at Glastonbury over the weekend, becoming a real hit on social media.

Every year, festivalgoers bring flags to Glastonbury. Sometimes, they’ll have political slogans or memes. Or, perhaps the face of one of the many artists taking to the stage that year. And this year, there was one of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child with his hands over his ears.

Prince Louis is popular for his cheeky antics (Credit: Cover Images)

The now-famous photo was taken at Trooping the Colour last year, when Louis was on the balcony with his family watching the flypast. While it’s been a year since the image was taken, it’s one that has stuck in the memories of many.

It was also used at Glastonbury last year as a meme. As attendees and viewers poked fun at the quality of some of the performances, they joked that they wanted to cover their ears with their hands just like Louis.

Prince Louis is a Twitter star

And this year, many people on Twitter voiced their appreciation of the flag – and of young Louis. One called Louis a “legend in the making”, while another said: “I’m going next year and I’m going to print this onto a T-shirt”.

Prince Louis is a legend in the making. — Nadeem Shafqat (@NadeemA59571021) June 25, 2023

Another fan added: “Our Boss Baby is a world phenomenon!” referencing the 2017 movie. Meanwhile, another saw the funny side, simply tweeting: “Ahahahahahaha ahahahahahaha ahahahahahaha.”

Louis wasn’t the only royal with a Glastonbury presence this year, either. Princess Beatrice was seen on the final day of the festival hugging friends. She was there with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Previously, her sister Princess Eugenie has also attended Glastonbury, while Prince Harry was there in 2013 with his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas. Even King Charles himself visited Glastonbury in 2010. He took a tour of the site with festival founder Michael Eavis and waved to attendees from the Pyramid Stage.

The youngest generation of royals are proving popular

Louis’ behaviour at Trooping the Colour last year isn’t the only thing that’s made the young royals a hit with the public. He was cheeky at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant not long after. And, he made people laugh at the coronation this year too, by appearing to invent a new royal wave.

The young princes and princess are a big hit with the public (Credit: Cover Images)

And when his grandfather saw his first Trooping the Colour as King earlier this month, Louis was back on form. He showed off an array of funny faces and waves.

Meanwhile, royal fans loved it when Princess Charlotte cheekily stuck her tongue out to photographers in 2019. However, recently the eight-year-old has been seen correcting her brothers’ behaviour during royal events. At Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year, she was seen telling Prince George to bow as they watched the Queen’s coffin go past.

