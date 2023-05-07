Royals ‘will make huge efforts’ to protect Prince Louis amid different future to George

Prince Louis could reportedly have a slightly different future to big brother Prince George.

George, nine, is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William. One day he is expected to be heir apparent.

However, while George is ahead of sister Princess Charlotte and Louis in the pecking order, their parents are reportedly determined to ensure their youngest child does not become a “lost soul”.

Prince Louis and Prince George

Previous reports claimed that William and Kate will make “enormous efforts” from any ‘mistakes learned from the past’. According to the Express website in March 2023, royal author Tom Quinn believes the couple ‘want to ensure Louis avoids a similar fate to Prince Harry’.

In his recent memoir, Harry indicated his role as ‘spare’ was to ensure his brother could have an organ transplant or blood transfusion if needed.

At the King’s coronation on May 6, George had a notable role as a page of honour, but his little brother didn’t. Could Louis end up as disaffected as his uncle reportedly is, if George commands the spotlight throughout their lives?

‘Louis is not the number one, he’s not going to be’

Mr Quinn previously suggested it is Charlotte, as the second eldest child, who may end up as George’s ‘spare’.

However, he also noted that could mean Louis is regarded as a ‘double spare’, with no clear role within the royal family. The author said: “Like all royal children, [Louis] will quickly become aware that he has a life of luxury but he can’t really escape it and have an ordinary life, but he’s also not the number one, he’s not going to be, or it’s very unlikely, that he’d ever become the monarch.”

‘The world’s changed a great deal’

However, Mr Quinn also explained he feels the Waleses will always have Louis’ best interests in mind. He continued: “I think the royal family now is so aware of the mistakes that they’ve made in the past, especially with bringing up children. I think they will make enormous efforts to make sure that Louis doesn’t feel like a lost soul.

“And I think it will be easier for Kate and William to ensure that that happens. Partly because the world has changed so much. Even since William and Harry were young the world’s changed a great deal.”

King Charles’ coronation took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. He officially became crowned alongside his wife Camilla, whose title is now Queen Camilla.

