Prince Louis and King Charles’ adorable moment at coronation rehearsals ‘revealed’

Prince Louis stole the show at King Charles’ coronation last weekend as royal fans were delighted to see him up to his usual tricks.

However, according to reports, five-year-old Louis actually helped boost the King’s “stressed” mood during rehearsals for the big day.

A source claimed that after two full rehearsals on the same day, “everyone was getting a little tired and stressed”. But Louis was on hand to boost the mood it seems!

Louis seemed to enjoy the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis at King Charles’ coronation

The source told the Express: “It was a long day and everyone was getting a little tired and stressed. Even the King began to look a little worn down. He was sitting on the throne looking glum.

“Then suddenly he looked to the side and saw Prince Louis standing beside him. His eyes lit up and he said, ‘Hello, Louis. I didn’t see you there.’ You could see how much he adored the little boy. He put an arm around him and began showing him all the regalia.

“He explained everything to him and pointed out the different gems. In that snapshot the two of them seemed completely entranced. It was lovely to watch.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The King shared an adorable moment with Louis during rehearsals, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation

The historic event took place last Saturday (May 6). Members of the royal family were in attendance to watch the King and Queen Camilla officially crowned. The King’s youngest son, Prince Harry, flew over from California to attend the big day.

You could see how much he adored the little boy.

But it was little Louis who stole the show, of course, and his antics left royal watchers in laughter. As he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony, a cute moment was spotted by fans. Louis was seen holding hands with big sister Princess Charlotte, who was obviously looking out for her younger sibling.

Prince Louis stole the show at the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Louis do at the coronation?

Later into the ceremony, Louis was caught on camera yawning with fans saying he looked “bored”. As the royals went on a procession after the service, Louis was seen waving and pulling faces to the crowds who had gathered. And to top things off, during the balcony appearance later in the afternoon, Louis pulled a string of funny faces and even created his own royal wave!

The young royal was seen waving to the crowds with both of his hands.

Read more: Prince Louis steals the show again as Princess of Wales’ sweet nickname for him is revealed

One royal fan said online: “Prince Louis is the star of the show, bless him.” Another added: “Prince Louis has just launched a new two handed royal wave.”

What did you think of the coronation? Did you celebrate last weekend? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.