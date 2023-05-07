Prince Louis sent the internet into a frenzy with his appearance at the coronation on Saturday.

Many eyes were on the young prince as he attended the historic ceremony with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his siblings Prince George, nine and Princess Charlotte, eight.

Following his antics at last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, many royal fans were waiting for more funny faces and mischievious behaviour from little Louis. And they weren’t disappointed! Louis also joined his parents and siblings for a procession as the royals made their way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Little Prince Louis had a cute order for sister Princess Charlotte apparently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis at the coronation

He was seen waving to crowds and talking to George and Charlotte. But before the procession and as he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony earlier in the day, Louis apparently had a sweet order for Charlotte.

According to a lip reader, it seems Louis wasn’t sastified with Charlotte’s reaction to the crowd. Louis, who turned five last month, looked out the window from inside the royal car. He waved to crowds.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Louis then ordered his big sister to wave at the crowds. Jeremy told the Daily Star that Louis said: “Wave at them.” He then paused and said: “Come on.”

Charlotte and Louis waved to the crowds from the balcony (Credit: Cover Images)

Louis delighted fans online as well as the crowds by waving enthusiastically and pulling funny faces during the balcony appearance. Many fans insisted that Louis had ‘created’ a new royal wave on the balcony.

Prince Louis has just launched a new two handed royal wave.

At one point, he was seen throwing his hands around widely and slowly. One person joked on Twitter: “Louis creating his own royal wave.”

Another added: “Prince Louis is the star of the show, bless him.” Someone else said: “Prince Louis has just launched a new two handed royal wave.”

Princess Charlotte held hands with little brother Prince Louis (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte and Louis moment

He also shared a cute moment with sister Charlotte inside Westminster Abbey earlier in the day. Before the coronation service, Charlotte and Louis were seen arriving with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their big brother George took on the role of Page of Honour to the King, therefore he was seen walking ahead of them alongside King Charles.

Fans online spotted the moment Charlotte and Louis were holding hands while walking through the Abbey. One person gushed: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands inside the Abbey!”

Read more: George, Charlotte and Louis’ role in coronation has ‘cemented’ King Charles’ reign as ‘new, modern era’

Another emotional viewer added: “Charlotte and Louis holding hands and I’m gone!” Finally, someone wrote: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – so adorable.”

