Prince Louis smiles in new photos to mark fifth birthday as fans say the same thing

Prince Louis smiles in new birthday photos released by the Prince and Princess of Wales this weekend.

The young royal turns five today (April 23) and to mark the occasion, some new pictures have been shared. It’s become a tradition for Prince William and Kate to share photos of their kids to mark their birthdays each year.

In the new photos of Louis, the cheeky little boy is seen playing with mum Kate as he sits in a wheelbarrow.

Prince Louis birthday photos

The first picture shows Louis smiling in a royal blue knitted jumper, which features a design. He’s also wearing blue shorts, socks and shoes.

In the image Louis smiles away from the camera as he sits in the wheelbarrow while Kate holds the handles. Meanwhile, the second picture in the post shows a close-up of Louis smiling.

The pictures were captured by photographer Millie Pilkington in Windsor earlier this month. The post read: “Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

Prince Louis turns five today! (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans, of course, loved the image of Louis. One person gushed: “What a beautiful boy! Happy birthday Louis.”

Another quipped: “Everyone’s favourite royal.” Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “5!!! Gosh… I’m getting old. Wasn’t he born like a month ago.”

Others thought Louis was the spitting image of Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

One person said: “Double of his maternal grandfather.” Another added: “He looks exactly like Kate’s dad.”

Someone else commented: “Adorable!!! I think he looks so much like his grandfather Middleton.”

Louis may spend his birthday with his family and friends (Credit: Cover Images)

However, others thought Louis looked just like Kate when she was younger. One wrote: “He is beautiful & looks like his mum.”

Prince Louis will reportedly spend his special day with family and friends in an “intimate” party, a commentator told us recently. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Entertainment Daily! that Louis could have a “small party” during the “busy” times ahead of the King’s coronation next month.

Nick said: “I expect Prince Louis will have a small party with his friends and family. It’s a busy time for him and his parents and grandparents so I expect he will be having a small intimate one.”

He added: “He is five so that’s a milestone for anyone, especially a prince.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe also suggested Louis will celebrate with his nearest and dearest tomorrow. He added to us: “Prince Louis will celebrate his birthday this weekend with the family and his siblings George and Charlotte.”

According to reports, Louis will feature in the upcoming King‘s coronation with his siblings. He’ll reportedly make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the ceremony.

