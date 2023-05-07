Prince Louis’ ‘sweet question to brother Prince George’ during coronation balcony appearance

Prince Louis reportedly asked his brother Prince George a cute question on the balcony following the coronation ceremony.

Royal fans were delighted when the royal children made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony yesterday to watch the flypast. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte stood with their parents William and Kate while Prince George looked smart amongst his fellow Pages of Honour.

George, Charlotte and Louis joined fellow senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast (Credit: Splash News)

As is becoming a habit, Louis was the centre of attention with his adorable exploits. The five year old greeted fans on The Mall with some enthusiastic two-handed waving. Later, he pretended to play the drums on the balcony railing as he waited for the planes to arrive.

But one particular moment from the young prince got fans talking. People were desperate to know what he was saying to his brother Prince George.

What did Prince Louis say to Prince George?

As the planes began to fly over Buckingham Palace, Louis began pointing excitedly and chattering to Charlotte. He was then seen shouting something over to his brother George, who was standing with the other Pages of Honour.

What did Prince Louis say to his brother Prince George? (Credit: YouTube)

An expert lip reader reportedly told the Mirror that Louis was saying: “See as far as that?” To which a smiling George apparently replied: “I know!”

Prince Louis had already caught viewers’ attention earlier in the day. He caused great amusement with his yawning in Westminster Abbey and later got people wondering what he was trying to point out to his sister Princess Charlotte.

Then out of nowhere, the prince appeared to suddenly disappear from the coronation ceremony. The five year old had apparently been allowed to retire from the long service due to his age. However he did of course make a return in time for the National Anthem and the procession.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made an adorable appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Louis delights fans with balcony appearance

Following Louis’ exploits at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, many royal fans had been eagerly anticipating more adorable antics from the young prince this weekend. Safe to say they were not disappointed. Many took to Twitter to react to the day’s events.

“Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is my favourite,” one person tweeted.

Prince Louis being an icon as always on the balcony 😂 pic.twitter.com/9CHrVR7DNb — 🧜🏻‍♀️ one of jack dawson’s french girls 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@uncledaemonkink) May 6, 2023

Another person said: “From the first time Prince Louis stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, he has been and always will be the main character.”

Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is my favourite.

Others joked that they were “only watching for Louis’ facial expressions”.

Someone else simply said: “Prince Louis is a mood.”

