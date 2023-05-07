Prince Louis and Prince George on balcony at coronation
Royals

Prince Louis’ ‘sweet question to brother Prince George’ during coronation balcony appearance

A lip reader has revealed what he apparently said

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Prince Louis reportedly asked his brother Prince George a cute question on the balcony following the coronation ceremony.

Royal fans were delighted when the royal children made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony yesterday to watch the flypast. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte stood with their parents William and Kate while Prince George looked smart amongst his fellow Pages of Honour.

Royal Family on balcony
George, Charlotte and Louis joined fellow senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast (Credit: Splash News)

As is becoming a habit, Louis was the centre of attention with his adorable exploits. The five year old greeted fans on The Mall with some enthusiastic two-handed waving. Later, he pretended to play the drums on the balcony railing as he waited for the planes to arrive.

But one particular moment from the young prince got fans talking. People were desperate to know what he was saying to his brother Prince George.

What did Prince Louis say to Prince George?

As the planes began to fly over Buckingham Palace, Louis began pointing excitedly and chattering to Charlotte. He was then seen shouting something over to his brother George, who was standing with the other Pages of Honour.

Prince Louis and Prince George
What did Prince Louis say to his brother Prince George? (Credit: YouTube)

An expert lip reader reportedly told the Mirror that Louis was saying: “See as far as that?” To which a smiling George apparently replied: “I know!”

Prince Louis had already caught viewers’ attention earlier in the day. He caused great amusement with his yawning in Westminster Abbey and later got people wondering what he was trying to point out to his sister Princess Charlotte.

Then out of nowhere, the prince appeared to suddenly disappear from the coronation ceremony. The five year old had apparently been allowed to retire from the long service due to his age. However he did of course make a return in time for the National Anthem and the procession.

Charlotte and Louis on balcony
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made an adorable appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Louis delights fans with balcony appearance

Following Louis’ exploits at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, many royal fans had been eagerly anticipating more adorable antics from the young prince this weekend. Safe to say they were not disappointed. Many took to Twitter to react to the day’s events.

“Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is my favourite,” one person tweeted.

Another person said: “From the first time Prince Louis stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, he has been and always will be the main character.”

Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is my favourite.

Others joked that they were “only watching for Louis’ facial expressions”.

Someone else simply said: “Prince Louis is a mood.”

Read more: Royal fans spot Prince George’s adorable ‘nervous habit’ during coronation

YouTube video player

Did you enjoy the Coronation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

King Charles' Coronation Prince George Prince Louis Princess Charlotte Royal Family

Trending Articles

King Charles and Camilla during coronation
King Charles’ ‘shock remark’ on balcony during coronation ‘revealed’
Prince William, Prince Louis and Sophie during coronation balcony appearance
Prince William’s ‘cute revelation about Louis as Sophie voices disappointment’ on balcony at coronation
Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair at events
Helen Flanagan shares emotional video with ex Scott showing reunion with children after I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Pages of Honour and King Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony for coronation
King Charles and Camilla’s ‘gift’ for pages of honour which they revealed minutes before balcony appearance
Gordon Ramsay cries while remembering late chef Jock Zonfrillo
Gordon Ramsay breaks down in tears as he details death of friend: ‘It’s just so painful’
Prince Harry looks stern at the coronation, Princess Anne looks to the side
Viewers spot same thing about Princess Anne and Prince Harry’s appearance at coronation: ‘Greatest thing ever’