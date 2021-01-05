Prince Louis is reportedly set to miss out on a huge milestone following the closure of schools during lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are yet to confirm whether their youngest son is following in the footsteps of Princess Charlotte at Willcocks Nursery School.

If so, it’s believed the royal, two-and-a-half, was due to start this month.

Prince Louis may miss out on his first day at nursery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Louis attend nursery?

However, if Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to remain in their Norfolk home during lockdown, the youngster will miss out on his first day as nurseries still remain open.

Instead, the couple will have to enrol Louis at the London nursery in April.

The nursery was first attended by Princess Charlotte in January 2018.

It’s also a short distance from William and Kate’s family home in Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis was due to start nursery this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis isn’t the only one missing out, with older siblings George and Charlotte also affected by the closure of schools across England.

Are the Cambridge children being home-schooled?

It’s believed Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being home-schooled amid the third lockdown.

The young royals previously worked from home during the first lockdown.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have to enrol Prince Louis in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to The Sun, their school Thomas’s Battersea encouraged all parents to remove their kids from classes by March 2019.

They returned to the south London school after lockdown eased in September.

How have Prince William and Kate Middleton managed home-schooling?

In April, Kate revealed that finding the balance between school and playtime was “challenging”.

Speaking to the BBC, the 38-year-old admitted: “We didn’t tell the children we’ve actually kept going through the holidays. I feel very mean.”

The Duchess also spoke about how busy life is with three children.

She added: “You get to the end of the day, you write down a the list of the things you have done in that day.

“You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cooked, baked, you get to the end of the day, they have had a lovely time.

“It’s amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”

