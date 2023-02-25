Prince Harry’s shock health scare that saw the royal hit the ground ‘like a pile of rocks’

Prince Harry revealed that he suffered a shock health scare during his trek to the South Pole.

Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, has shared many gobsmacking revelations about the royal family including the claim that he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla.

But the Prince has also confessed some shocking things about his health.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex shared that he previously suffered severe migraines, while hiking across the Antarctic, which caused him to pass out.

Prince Harry suffered severe migraines during his trip to the South Pole (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry reveals shock health scare in his memoir Spare

In his bombshell memoir, Prince Harry revealed that he struggled with severe headaches while hiking to the South Pole.

Harry embarked on a month-long Antarctic trek on foot for the ITV documentary Harry’s South Pole Heroes.

I hit the snow like a pile of rocks.

However, his journey across the Antarctic was cut short after he suffered a serious health scare.

In his book, he wrote that he experienced ‘head spins’ followed by a crushing migraine that saw the Prince hit the ground ‘like a pile of rocks’.

Harry said: “[There was] pressure building in both lobes of my brain. I didn’t want to stop [hiking] but it wasn’t up to me. My body said, ‘Thanks, this is where we get off’. The knees went. The upper torso followed. I hit the snow like a pile of rocks.”

Prince Harry was injected with steroids after he passed out during his journey to the South Pole (Credit: Cover Images)

He then revealed that the medics pitched a tent and gave him an anti-migraine injection which he believed to be steroids.

Referring to his migraine treatment, Harry continued: “Medics pitched a tent, laid me flat, gave me some sort of anti-migraine injection. In my buttocks, I think. Steroids, I heard them say. When I came to, I felt semi-revived.”

In order to relieve his symptoms, the Prince was also forced to rest for 36 hours.

