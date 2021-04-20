Prince Harry reportedly wrote a “personal letter” to his father Prince Charles ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, flew over to the UK from California to attend the funeral on Saturday (April 17).

However, he had to quarantine upon his arrival in the UK meaning he couldn’t reunite with his family until the funeral.

According to reports, Harry sent his “hurt” father a letter following the fallout from his explosive Oprah interview.

Prince Harry wrote Prince Charles a ‘personal letter’

During his Oprah chat, Harry claimed Charles stopped taking his calls following his exit from royal life.

The Duke also alleged that Charles and his brother Prince William were “trapped” within the institution.

Sources claim Harry wrote letters to his father due to a “complete communication breakdown”.

An insider told the Mirror: “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone.

“He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.

“There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.”

In addition, the source said Harry “didn’t expect everything to be completely back to normal” but his feeling after seeing his family “was there is a lot of ground to make up”.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed Charles was hoping to see his son again after Philip’s funeral however, Harry told him he wasn’t staying in the UK.

He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

It comes amid reports Harry may remain in the UK for the Queen’s 95th birthday (April 21).

Will Harry stay in the UK?

Reports claim Harry may delay his return to the US, where his pregnant wife Meghan Markle has remained.

A source told The Sun: “If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen’s birthday.”

