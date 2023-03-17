Prince Harry’s ‘selfless’ sacrifice for brother William and sister-in-law Kate

Prince Harry once made a “selfless” gesture to his brother Prince William over Kate Middleton, it was claimed.

Harry and William have reportedly had a strained relationship for years, and things have apparently become worse since Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare.

In his tell-all book, released in January, Harry alleged that his older brother physically ‘attacked’ him during a disagreement.

However, it seems the brothers’ relationship wasn’t always strained.

Harry reportedly made a ‘selfless’ gesture to William over Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Prince William

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, Harry once gave up a “treasured” item for the sake of his brother.

In the documentary The Diana Story in 2017, Princess Diana’s former friend and butler Paul made the claim.

Harry said to him, ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?’

During the show, he claimed that Harry offered his brother Diana’s £300K engagement ring just before William proposed to Kate in 2010.

Paul said: “Harry said to him, ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?’

Kate revealed the ring in her and William’s engagement interview in 2010 (Credit: ITV News)

“Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure.

“His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was.”

William and Kate married in April 2011.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry tied the knot to Meghan Markle in May 2018 after proposing to her in 2017.

For Meghan’s ring, Harry designed it using a diamond sourced from Botswana as well as two side stones from Diana’s jewellery collection.

Harry and Meghan during their 2017 engagement interview (Credit: BBC)

In the couple’s TV engagement interview in 2017, Meghan said: “It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible.”

Harry and Meghan have had a strained relationship with the Royal Family since stepping back from their senior royal roles in 2020.

It became even more strained after their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and the release of their Netflix show, Harry and Meghan, in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, also reportedly caused things to worsen.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the King’s Coronation?

Now the big question on many people’s minds is whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles’ Coronation. The King’s Coronation takes place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Even though Harry and Meghan have confirmed they received “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office, they haven’t confirmed if they will attend.

Read more: GB News under fire over Lady Colin Campbell’s fresh attack on Meghan Markle: ‘Shame on you’

May 6 will also mark the couple’s son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Paul Burrell recently told the Mirror: “It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan. Are they prepared to face the music? I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there.”

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.