Prince Harry won’t be able to join his family for the Remembrance Day service this year, according to reports.

Insiders claim the Duke of Sussex will not be required to attend as he has quit as a working royal.

A source told The Sun: “He won’t be able to attend in a royal capacity as he is no longer a working royal.”

Prince Harry pictured with Prince William at last year’s service (Credit: ALPR/ AdMedia/ Splash)

Prince Harry can apparently attend the Cenotaph as a former serving solider and Army captain.

However, a question mark remains over whether he will turn up in this capacity.

As result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s full service has been cancelled.

The Queen is set to hold a “closed door” service instead, with select members of her family.

The Queen is apparently holding a ‘closed door’ service this year (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia/ Splash)

Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William will reportedly lay wreaths for the war dead, while Camilla and Kate Middleton will be appearing on the Foreign Office balcony.

A small number of veterans and British wartime allies are also planned to attend.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have quit the UK (Credit: Splash)

Where is Prince Harry living now?

Harry is currently living in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess quit the UK at the start of the year, saying they were taking a step back from royal duties.

Former Suits actress Meghan recently claimed to be “the most trolled person” in the world.

Speaking on the Teenager Therapy podcast, she said: “In 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female.

I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female.

“[For] eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby – but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, it’s so big you can’t even think what that feels like.”

Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan later hit back, saying Meghan’s claims “aren’t true”.

Meghan claims to have been ‘the most trolled’ person of 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He insists that singer Adele was the most trolled, with Gemma Collins in second place and then Meghan – in the UK, at least.

Meanwhile, Meghan will soon speak at an event where the tickets cost £1,300 each.

She will be talking in the second half of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.